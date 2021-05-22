newsbreak-logo
Activist Davis: 'Restrictions on hairstyles do nothing but cause students to question their ‘acceptability’'

By Glenn Minnis
Chicago City Wire
Chicago City Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAffinity Community Services Board member Aisha Davis recently offered testimony on Senate Bill 817 during a Senate Education Committee hearing. “We are a social justice organization that is serving the needs of the black LGBTQ+ community with a particular focus on black women,” Davis said during the May 4 hearing. “We envision a society where being your authentic self is not a liability. It is with this vision in mind that Affinity worked on Floor Amendment 1 of SB 817 which would enable all students in Illinois to show up and be present as their most authentic selves.”

Chicago City Wire

