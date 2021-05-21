Umatilla woman charged with trying to run down man with car

A Umatilla woman with a prior battery arrest is accused of shoving a man and trying to run him over with a vehicle during an argument Saturday night. Almeda J. Bariteau, 61, of 19400 SE Highway 42 #28, was charged with simple domestic battery (second or subsequent offense) and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Marion County Jail records show she was charged with simple domestic battery in November 2006, and in 2012 she was charged with tampering with a witness or victim.