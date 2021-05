Wisconsin Bishop's new book helps Catholics grow in holiness. SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 /Standard Newswire/ -- Saint Paul said that faith, hope and love remain, but that the "greatest of these is love" (1 Cor 13:13), something not lost on Bishop Donald Hying in his new book, LOVE NEVER FAILS: LIVING THE CATHOLIC FAITH IN OUR DAILY LIVES (Ignatius Press). In the midst of inescapable division in today's world, Bishop Hying makes the case for all those who love Jesus to seek deeper communion with Him in their daily lives — what if every Christian did such a thing? The world would look a lot different.