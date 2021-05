The initial plan for the 49ers is to start Jimmy Garoppolo over their high-profile rookie in 2021, but there’s one way Lance gets the start in Week 1. If everything goes according to plan, the San Francisco 49ers will wait to start their rookie quarterback, Trey Lance, until 2022 at the earliest. In the meantime, head coach Kyle Shanahan and Co. will go with their veteran, Jimmy Garoppolo, hoping he can recapture some of the success he had back in 2019 when he was a big part of the Niners’ Super Bowl run that season.