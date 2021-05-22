newsbreak-logo
Niagara County, NY

NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Niagara's connections to the Pan Am Expo

By Ann Marie Linnabery
Niagara Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 20, 2021 marked the 120th anniversary of the official opening of the Pan American Exposition in Buffalo. Photos from that day show dignitaries, including Vice President Theodore Roosevelt, bundled up against the cold and snow flurries that fell from the sky. The official opening was delayed by three weeks due to snow in April, which caused parts of some of the ornate, but temporary, Plaster-of-Paris buildings to crumble.

