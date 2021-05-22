US Enacts 'Real Water' Recall Amid Reports of Death, Illness
Recall of a specific brand of bottled water. The feds are ordering a total recall of Las Vegas based real water. This after the southern Nevada help District reported five more cases of liver illness believed to be linked to the product, including the death of a woman in her sixties. That brings to 16 the number of hepatitis cases tied to real water. The illnesses were first revealed last month. A federal consent decree requires the company to recall and destroy all of its product produced before Wednesday. Several negligence and deceptive trade practices. Lawsuits in state court alleged many more injuries. No response in the company Tom are.search.audioburst.com