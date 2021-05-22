Match Preview: OL Reign v. Portland Thorns

North Carolina Courage, OL Reign, sports season, Amber Brooks, Christine Nairn, North Carolina, Kristen McNabb, Karen Bardsley, Jess Fishlock, National Women's Soccer League. It’s here. The NWSL regular season has returned. After the 2020 regular season was wiped away by the pandemic — and following the creation of the Challenge Cup and Fall Series, and the return of the Challenge Cup this year to act as a warm-up — the NWSL regular season finally returned this weekend. OL Reign kicked off their 2021 campaign by hosting the North Carolina Courage, who they last faced all the way back in the semifinals of the 2019 NWSL playoffs. Each team has had a lot of changes to their roster since then, but the core impact players for each team are still there and tried to have their say in the match.