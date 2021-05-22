newsbreak-logo
Match Preview: OL Reign v. Portland Thorns

By Susie Rantz
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter standing up well to a tough, aggressive North Carolina side, OL Reign head down I-5 for a match against the Portland Thorns. The game kicks off Sunday at 3 PM PT and will air on CBS Sports Network. After winning the preseason Challenge Cup on penalties, the Thorns continue...

www.msn.com
