Appearing on ‘The Fierce Life‘ podcast in late March, Metallica lead singer James Hetfield revealed that he and the band’s members have worked together and come up with 10 songs while in quarantine by collaborating over zoom for their follow-up to 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. He stated, “This time was a little different, for sure. ‘Cause of COVID, just sitting at home and getting a little bit antsy and just feeling creative at the same time and wanting to get together, I started doing a weekly Zoom with those guys just to check in.