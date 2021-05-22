newsbreak-logo
Homeless

Man uses his voice, artistry to help those experiencing homelessness

By Andrea Isom
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKxGQ_0a88Ja1o00

A picture can speak a thousand words. You can learn so much from a photograph. However, we can discover even more about one another if we talk and get to know each other. And from that true understanding, even friendships can blossom.

A metro Detroit man is using his voice and his gift of artistry to help those experiencing homelessness.

“I really felt like God was pushing me to go out and meet the neighbors in my area that were in need and I wanted to use my gift for something more,” said Scott Schaible, founder of "Faces of Mankind." It's a nonprofit organization and the purpose behind it is twofold.

First, to take the time to show love to your neighbors through creativity and art. They do this by painting portraits of people experiencing homelessness. Secondly, the portraits are put up for sale and once they are sold, the proceeds are used to assist those in need.

“I hope people are inspired to use the gifts that they have to help those that are in their community,” Schaible said.

Andrea Isom takes us on this journey of communication, creativity, and kindness.

To learn more about the art and the mission click HERE .

