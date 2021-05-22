newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

New voter ID rules raise concerns of fraud, ballot rejection

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY Associated Press
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
Republicans in Florida, Georgia and other states have seized on former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud to push ID requirements for voters to request or return mailed ballots.

Casting ballots by mail was immensely popular during the 2020 presidential election, which was held during the coronavirus outbreak.

Critics say adding ID requirements to request a mailed ballot is unnecessary and creates one more opportunity for voters to make a mistake that could leave them unable to vote absentee.

They say identification is already required when registering to vote and voting in person for the first time.

Voter identification key to ballot security

In a recent Daily Herald editorial letter entitled "Beware impact voter suppression laws" the writer fails to identify the so called "suppression" aspects of the "Beware." Instead, she immediately resorts to partisan identitarian descriptors like "voter suppression acts," "undemocratic laws," republican dictatorship" and "Jim Crow." This doesn't help people understand what's at issue regarding the voting laws controversy.
Electionsleadstories.com

Fact Check: NO Evidence Whistleblower Claimed Dominion Changed 3.8 Million Votes

Did a whistleblower claim that Dominion changed 3.8 million votes in the 2020 election? No, there's no evidence that's true: A post making the allegation against Dominion Voting Systems did not identify the alleged whistleblower and did not offer any proof to substantiate its claim. Previous claims about purported vote flipping have been repeatedly disproven. A spokesperson for Dominion dismissed the latest allegation as a "recycled attempt to drum up false hope."
Wisconsin Statewxpr.org

27 Possible Voter Fraud Cases in 3 Million Wisconsin Ballots

Wisconsin election officials have identified just over two dozen potential cases of voter fraud from November’s presidential election. That’s out of the more than 3 million ballots that were cast. Those cases were forwarded to local district attorneys for possible prosecution. The small fraction of voter fraud cases detected is...
Fulton County, GAPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Win for TrumpWorld: Fulton County absentee ballots will be unsealed & audited

Friday afternoon, Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero ordered Fulton County to unseal more than 145,000 absentee ballots to be examined for possible fraud. Friday’s ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by Garland Favorito, the co-founder of Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia, claiming he and his counterparts are crafting a plan to scan and forensically analyze the Fulton County mail-in ballots. He said they will submit that plan to the judge before May 28.
Presidential ElectionTelegraph

Groups urge people to vote in special congressional election

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two groups that encourage young people, unmarried women and racial and ethnic minorities to vote are blanketing New Mexico with mailings amid a special congressional election in the Albuquerque area. The nonprofit Voter Participation Center and the Center for Voter Information said Friday that they...
Presidential ElectionBlue Springs Examiner

Laying the groundwork to steal an election

Donald Trump's campaign to steal the 2020 election after clearly losing at the ballot box failed for a couple of reasons. His baseless claims of fraud were thrown out by virtually every court that heard them. Perhaps most important, many GOP officials refused to play along – including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who declined to "find" the 11,780 more votes Trump needed, and then-Vice President Mike Pence, who turned down a demand from the president that he block Joe Biden's victory from being certified by Congress.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Hill

More than 3M ballots were cast in Wisconsin — officials have flagged just 27 as possible frauds

Of the more than 3 million ballots cast in the 2020 election in Wisconsin, only 27 are potentially fraudulent, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. Sixteen of the ballots in question had a UPS store as the mailing address rather than a residence as is required, the AP reported. The clerk sent the voters a letter giving them 30 days to register at a residential address for future elections.