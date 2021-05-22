'Hard Reset': New book frames diversity and inclusion as the new normal

We are at a crucial time in our country. We are in the midst of a global pandemic and the fight to expose and eradicate systematic racism.

Andrea Isom introduces us to two powerful Detroiters – women who have joined forces and voices to create lasting change in our workplaces, our neighborhoods and in our hearts.

Marlin Williams and Marlo Rencher co-authored a book called, " Hard Reset ." The purpose of each page is to create organizational change, framing diversity and inclusion as the new normal.

To reserve your copy of the book, visit this link https://www.hardresetinclusion.com/ [hardresetinclusion.com] or check it out on Amazon .

