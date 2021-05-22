newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

'Hard Reset': New book frames diversity and inclusion as the new normal

By Andrea Isom
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TsO9B_0a88JWRm00

We are at a crucial time in our country. We are in the midst of a global pandemic and the fight to expose and eradicate systematic racism.

Andrea Isom introduces us to two powerful Detroiters – women who have joined forces and voices to create lasting change in our workplaces, our neighborhoods and in our hearts.

Marlin Williams and Marlo Rencher co-authored a book called, " Hard Reset ." The purpose of each page is to create organizational change, framing diversity and inclusion as the new normal.

To reserve your copy of the book, visit this link https://www.hardresetinclusion.com/ [hardresetinclusion.com] or check it out on Amazon .

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#Hard Reset#New Normal#Time Change#Organizational Change#Systematic Racism#Lasting Change#Book#Women#Link
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Amazon
Related
Public HealthTimes Union

On the horizon: A new normal

Last spring when the world went on lockdown, we never imagined that one year later we would be approaching a new normal. And yet, here we are. Now that many more of us are vaccinated, we may have a chance to be in the presence of colleagues and friends in a way that we haven’t been able to be in more than a year. It’s fitting that one of the first business-world events that some of us will attend in person is the Capital Region Chamber Business Women’s Council Women of Excellence awards.
Books & LiteratureForest Park Review

New children’s book world and characters focus on inclusion

“I’m jumping in with both feet,” said Kamau “Maui” Jones, talking to the Review about “Everyday with Ella,” the series of characters and books – and so much more – that’s he’s launching. “I was working on it in the margins of my life for years. I don’t want to do that anymore.”
Books & Literaturealbuquerqueexpress.com

Author Dr. Pamela Gurley Announces New Inclusive Children's Book Series, Brown Girl and Brown Boy

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Professional speaker and author, Dr. Pamela Gurley, is set to release her new children's book series, Brown Girl and Brown Boy. This 10-titled, 20 book series will address some of the greatest challenges children are facing today. Part of this series are three special edition books highlighting Black and Brown children with down syndrome, autism (or other social diagnoses), and physical disabilities. With a central focus on representational childhood literacy, the goal of the series is to teach kids social skills, confidence, self-worth, and body positivity. The first books in the series, releasing June 3, 2021, will be Brown Girl, Be Social and Brown Boy, Be Social. This set teaches children to embrace their social differences, while maintaining self-acceptance, self-confidence, and self-love. This will be followed by the second set in the series, Brown Girl, Break Barriers, and Brown Boy, Break Barriers, which will be released on September 3, 2021.
La Mesa, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

La Mesa author explores a ‘Reset’ life in new book

Much contemporary science fiction portrays the future Earth as a cruel, dark place, where our civilizations have been destroyed or conquered by evil forces. Think about the wasteland of “Mad Max” and the poverty in “The Hunger Games.”. Asian American writer Sarina Dahlan of La Mesa imagines a kinder, gentler...
We Are Change

The New Normal is FOREVER!

In today’s video, we break down how the New Normal restrictions are going on and on and continuing to be extended. Storable food for emergencies: SafePreparedAndReady.com.
Middle Eastheritagefl.com

The new reality of 'normal'

As I sit here writing this, my phone keeps buzzing with red alert after red alert. Red alert - incoming rocket! As I check to see where it is, I selfishly breathe just a small sigh of relief that it's not in Jerusalem or Beit Shemesh since that's where some of my kids are (the others are with me). I am grateful that it is not where I am sitting, but the sigh is very small, almost half a sigh. The reality is that no matter where it is, I still feel angry for the people who have no more than 10 seconds to get to a shelter. For the elderly or sick who cannot run that fast. For the patients in the hospitals and nursing homes who cannot run at all. For the staff who says they just move the patients away from windows and then pray. Pray! Pray? That is all that stands in the way of protecting them! Thank G-d the children who were home alone yesterday when the rocket fell in their backyard knew enough to run to the shelter ... without their parents there! The children knew to run to a shelter when they heard the siren. Wherever you are, think about that for a second. This is normal for Israeli children. Does this seem normal to you??
Food & DrinksConfectionary News

Freedom Confectionery puts inclusion at the heart of new branding

Through the introduction of its lively new Mallow Land packaging, Freedom Confectionery said it is injecting some freedom and fun into Free-From food ‘to inspire a feeling of excitement for children around the food they eat’. Allergen-free, vegan mallow specialist, Freedom Confectionery, has redesigned its packaging and website branding, placing...
Public HealthDigital Courier

Masking down in the new not-normal

For all y’all who’ve gotten your shots, and in light of the CDC’s new masking guidelines, this week I’m offering a visual celebration of this weird but hopeful period we’re going through. I’ve heard it called “the New Not-Normal.”. On one of my daily walks back in early February, I...
MinoritiesMySanAntonio

Long live diversity! Lego unveils new inclusive set on the eve of LGBTQIA + pride month

“This sends a signal to everyone that this is what we stand for at The LEGO Group and we want to embrace them all, because creativity is for everyone. We think and heartily feel that everyone is amazing. We all have the right to be accepted, to be loved, and also to be creative. With this set we hope to show that we care about them, whoever they are, ”said Matthew Ashton , Lego vice president of design and creator of this set, on the company blog.
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Relentless Amazon Has a New Plan to Cut Worker Injuries by 50%

Amazon is rolling out its WorkingWell safety and injury prevention program, piloted since 2019, to all Amazon operations sites in the U.S. before year-end, part of a $300 million spend on worker safety. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos wrote extensively on workplace injuries, in particular the common warehouse manual labor injuries...
SocietyFreethink

Hard Reset

Change is hard - people have been trying and failing to reform society for generations. But what if we had to?. This is a show about rebuilding the world from scratch and reimagining everything from first principles. How should we design cities? What about schools? Power grids? Prisons? Money? Or the Internet?
Worldfooyoh.com

How To Become A Successful Journalist

Young and aspiring journalists often look up to journalists who are vivacious enough to cover unbiased news, interview famous and influential persons and understand both facts of a debate. If you are one of those young people who wish to set your journalism career in motion, just know that the experience of sharing unique stories before the world is something but not everything.
Video Gamesresearchblaze.com

New Tags on Twitch – All-new, Inclusive Tags Celebrate And Promote Diversity In Community

Next week, Twitch streamers will have more tools to help them reach their communities thanks to the introduction of over 350 unique tags. They are the first platform and community that has embraced diversity through their positive intersectionality. Twitch will add new tags “related to gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, ability, mental health, and more”, as the streaming platform continues with its commitment to fostering a positive community.