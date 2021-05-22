newsbreak-logo
Kansas City, KS

KCK police need help identifying a robbery suspect

By Alison Russo
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
Kansas City, Kansas, police are asking for your help to identify an aggravated robbery suspect.

According to police, on Saturday, May 15 at approximately 12:38 a.m., an aggravated robbery took place at the BP Gas Station at 7705 Parallel Parkway.

Police say the suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the register.

The suspect's vehicle is a silver Hyundai Elantra.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Detective Lee at (913) 573-6114 or the TIPS hotline.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

