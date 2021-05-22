Report: Missing New Orleans juvenile found

UPDATE: WGNO in New Orleans is reporting that the NOPD released a statement late Saturday regarding the safe return of 12-year-old Dereon Knotts.

Police say Knotts returned home and appears to be in good health.

-------------------

New Orleans Police is requesting assistance in locating a missing juvenile last seen Thursday morning.

According to police, 12-year-old Dereon Knotts was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, when he left his house to go to school. The juvenile hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Knotts is described as 4'11" tall, around 90 pounds, and was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and pants (school uniform).

Anyone with information regarding Knotts' whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel