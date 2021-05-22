newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

OHSAA school membership dues approved

Posted by 
People's Defender
People's Defender
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37lFvb_0a88JOdC00

he Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors has approved a recommendation from OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute that membership dues be collected beginning with the 2021-22 school year.

The measure, approved by a 9-0 vote by the Board on Monday, means each high school will contribute $50 per OHSAA sanctioned sport in which the school participates.

“First, I want to thank our Board of Directors for unanimously approving my recommendation,” Ute said. “I also have received favorable feedback from the majority of the administrators with whom I have conversed at our member schools. Levying membership dues does not change our mission, which is to serve our member schools and enrich interscholastic opportunities for students.

“We traditionally have relied on tournament ticket sales for about 80 percent of our revenue,” Ute explained. “That financial model has not been sustainable, and the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly not helped. Levying membership dues will give us a steady line of income since many of our other lines are variable, and it will help us build a new, more sustainable revenue model. That model, which will help ensure our long-term sustainability, will be a combination of a wider variety of income streams – including these dues – and continued better management of our expenses.”

Total dues for the 2021-22 school year will range from $300 per school to $1,300, depending on the number of OHSAA-sanctioned sports in which a school is participating.

The dues will be reviewed annually by an OHSAA Finance Committee and any modifications will be recommended to the Board by the executive director.

Levying dues means:

* Member schools will no longer pay any tournament entry fees, bowling lineage fees, golf green fees or wrestling weight management fees. The membership due is all-inclusive.

* Student scholarships will be reinstated during the 2021-22 school year.

* Student catastrophic insurance coverage for all student-athletes, cheerleaders, student managers and student athletic trainers during in-season and OHSAA tournament practices and contests will continue to be provided at no cost to member schools.

* OHSAA will continue to supply all team trophies and/or individual medals for champions, runners-up and other selected place-winners at the district, regional and state level.

* OHSAA will continue to supply rule books, sport manuals, online rules meeting presentations plus other publications and tournament administrator passes at no cost to member schools.

* OHSAA will continue to pay high school fees for ArbiterGame accounts.

* No membership dues will be levied against member 7th-8th grade schools.

“We will continue to be open and transparent with our member schools about our financial situation,” Ute said. “If we are able to adjust dues in the future, we will look to do so. I want to sincerely thank all of our school administrators for their work and efforts in helping to provide participation opportunities for our student-athletes during these uncertain times, and we appreciate the support they have given us in continuing to conduct our tournaments.”

The Board previously was presented information on membership dues during both the regularly-scheduled Feb. 18 and April 22 Board of Directors meetings.

Ute also hosted in three virtual meetings April 5 and 13 with member school administrators to discuss dues and OHSAA finances in general.

In the future, dues will not exceed $100 per sport.

People's Defender

People's Defender

118
Followers
326
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

People's Defender

 https://www.peoplesdefender.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohsaa#Management Fees#State Schools#School Year#Membership Dues#Ohsaa Finances#Member Schools#Levying Dues#Directors Meetings#Student Scholarships#Golf Green Fees#Tournament Administrator#Students#Student Athletic Trainers#Tournament Ticket Sales#Revenue#Individual Medals#Arbitergame Accounts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Dunkirk, NYchautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk School Board Approves Plan for Relocation of Students

The Dunkirk City School District will be going forward with a plan to relocate students in several grade levels, beginning in September. On Tuesday, school board members approved a resolution to relocate 7th- and 8th-grade students to the high school building, 3rd- through 5th-grade students to the middle school building, and kindergarten through 2nd-grade students to Schools 3, 5 and 7. School Board President Dave Damico said he has heard concerns from parents and staff about the plan, but he believes it will be good for the children...
Amory, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Amory School Board approves summer school plan

AMORY – During a special-called meeting April 29, the Amory School Board approved an expanded summer school schedule to help students who are behind due to complications imposed by the pandemic get back up to speed. “This will be the first year we’ve done something to this magnitude,” said district...
North Kingstown, RIindependentri.com

NK School Committee approves new math curriculum

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — For the first time in 14 months, the members of the North Kingstown School Committee met in person Tuesday night for an ultimately brief meeting which saw them approve a new math curriculum for the district’s middle schools and the purchase of a 30-passenger bus to replace one in the fleet in need of serious repairs, among other things.
Dubuque, IAsuperhits106.com

School Board Approves Nonrenewal Of Lease Of Soccer Complex

The Dubuque Community School Board on Monday approved the nonrenewal of the district’s lease of the Dubuque Soccer Complex to Dubuque Soccer Alliance. The current lease expires in May 2023, and district leaders have said they intend to give the soccer alliance the option to purchase the land. The soccer alliance has leased the complex since 1993. The organization pays $1 per year to rent the facility, and it takes care of maintenance and improvements. Superintendent Stan Rheingans said district officials have had good conversations with soccer alliance leaders so far and that he thinks they will work hard to make sure it remains a soccer complex.
Oskaloosa, IAPosted by
Oskaloosa Herald

Oskaloosa School Board approve out-of-state trip

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa School Board approved an out-of-state trip for students for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The school trip to Florida is planned around March 2022, and will take place during spring break. The last out-of-state trip for the school band was canceled due to the virus.
Covington, INNewsbug.info

Covington school board approves stipends for eligible employees

The Covington Community School Corporation School Board met for its monthly meeting May 10. The meeting was conducted in alignment with social distancing guidelines. Recognizing that the 2020-21 school year has been like no other, the board approved a year-end stipend in the amount of $1,250 for eligible certified and non-certified staff members. The stipend is to be distributed on the final pay schedule of May.
EducationIndependent News Herald

Verndale School Board: Graduation is on the horizon, plans are approved

The Verndale School Board held its regular meeting on May 3. Dean of Students/Activities Director Greg Johnson reported postseason tournaments are scheduled to begin June 1. Softball will move from section 5A to 6A and baseball will move from 6AA to 5A for the next two years. There is not a schedule for football yet.
BasketballToledo Blade

OHSAA responds to NFHS shot clock approval

The Ohio High School Athletic Association broke its silence Thursday in response to the National Federation of State High School Association’s decision to allow shot clocks for basketball. The OHSAA did not commit to a direction, but said it will continue discussions about the possibility with its own board of...
Louisville, OHCanton Repository

Louisville school board approves student fee amounts

KEY ACTION: Approved student fee schedules. DISCUSSION: True to promises made during the recent levy. campaign, the board discontinued all student classroom fees for. instruction materials and workbooks. Student fees will continue for advance-placement exams at $60. Other testing fees will be determined based on the subject matter being tested.
Elk Horn, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK School Board Approves Daycare Proposal

(Elk Horn) Kids in the Village will partner with Exira-EHK for a daycare within the school. Superintendent Trevor Miller calls it a great opportunity for the district. “They will hire all the staff. They will take care of the insurance, the training, and organizing the room. We are just providing the space. We thought it would be a great partnership to keep our kids in the district and not lose them to open enrollment. Once you start going somewhere it’s hard to get them back so we wanted to provide this for the families in our district. It’ll be good.”
Lorain, OHlorainathletics.org

OHSAA District Track Meet – Wed, May 19

Lorain High track will be competing in the OHSAA District Track Meet on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Amherst Steele High School. Field events start at 4pm and running events at 6pm. Additional information is as follows:. Anyone who attends will need to have a ticket. To purchase tickets:. Go...
High Schoolnorthroyaltonathletics.com

OHSAA Sectional/District Playoff Update

Hard to believe it is that time of the year already. Here is the latest information regarding the OHSAA Sectional/District Playoff schedule. Wednesday, May 12, 2021 – Home against winner of Firestone/Bedford at 5:00 PM. Monday May 17, 2021 (District Semi-Final) – Against winner of Highland/Olmsted Falls at North Ridgeville...
Anderson, SCthejournalonline.com

Anderson School District One Board approves personnel

The Anderson School District One Board approved the following personnel recommendations during a recent meeting:. Administrative – Brenna Horn, Fifth Grade Powdersville Elementary to Assistant Principal at Powdersville Elementary; Kelle Martin, Reading Coach, Powdersville Elementary to .5 Assistant Principal and .5 MTSS Coordinator at Powdersville Elementary. Recommendations – Cassidy Addison,...
Hilliard, OHDaily Record

Norwayne's Graham leads locals at OHSAA Middle School Championships

HILLIARD — Five area field-event athletes earned All-Ohio honors Saturday at the OHSAA Middle School Championships. Led by a third-place finish from Norwayne's Jonathan Graham in the pole vault, Ian Sarver (John R. Lea), Talon Beichler (Orrville), Emily Thompson (Northwestern) and Macin Miller (West Holmes) all earned podium finishes in the fourth annual event held at Hilliard Darby.
High Schoolnortholmstedathletics.org

OHSAA End of the Year – Athletic Awards

As part of an ongoing program to promote Courage, Sportsmanship, Ethics, and Integrity, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has set up a program to recognize exemplary students and community members. OHSAA Award of Excellence – OHSAA Exemplary Display of Sportsmanship, Ethics, & Integrity. 2021 Winner – Jeff Kennedy. *Senior...
Frankfort, KYWTVQ

Supplemental School Year requests and other waivers approved

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – During a May 18 special meeting, the Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) approved the requests of the Kentucky School for the Blind (KSB), the Kentucky School for the Deaf (KSD) and their students to participate in the Supplemental School Year Program (SSYP) during the 2021-2022 school year. There will be a total of 13 students from these schools participating in the SSYP.