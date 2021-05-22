Smyrna Seeking Public Input

newsbreak-logo
(SMYRNA, TN) The Town of Smyrna Parks and Recreation Department is seeking the public's input to update the Parks Master Plan. The results of the previous master plan, which covered 2006 – 2020, included investing in Cedar Stone Park, SplashTown Aquatic Center, and the renovations to Lee Victory Recreation Park.

