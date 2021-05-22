newsbreak-logo
Laguna Beach, CA

Sports Update: Breakers Baseball holds off Newport Harbor

By Daniel Langhorne
lagunabeachindy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreakers jumped out to a 5-0 lead and held off Newport Harbor to earn their first league win on May 15 at Skipper Carrillo Field. Laguna recorded six hits with Joey Capobianco and Ryan Strickland each collecting two. Griffin Naess went five of the seven innings to get the pitching victory while Ryan Strickland recorded the save. Naess had seven strikeouts. Laguna fell in the two other games in the series this week losing 19-5 and 12-1. Tars lead the all-time series 19-7.

www.lagunabeachindy.com
