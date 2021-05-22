Marcia Meoli: A tale of 2 women 'wrongfully persecuted'

Two Asian men who fled Myanmar to escape the persecution of Muslims say they were brutally attacked by a white man in Manhattan this weekend. According to Eyewitness News, the two men say they were taking photos near Times Square on Saturday afternoon when a tour guide asked them which country they were from. They replied that they were from Myanmar—then a white male, who the victims say appeared to eavesdropping with his wife and three young kids, approached them and started screaming: “Why are you taking pictures of me?” The man then started landing punches on the victims and demanded that they hand over their phones before the tour guide stepped in to stop the attack. One of the men, who both wanted to remain anonymous, said they no longer feel safe in their new home. “We got treated in my country the same manner, you know,” one man said. “That’s why we came to America to secure our life.” Police are reportedly investigating the incident.