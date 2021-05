Since the passage of the $1.9 trillion stimulus law in March, the IRS has sent out nearly $380 billion in direct payments to Americans, including money for those who qualify for "plus-up payments." But Congress is already looking for more ways to send funds to individuals and families. Working with President Joe Biden, Washington lawmakers are planning to help struggling Americans by sending out more payments between 2021 and 2022. (States are too, with California sending out its Golden State checks.) Included in these discussions is a fourth stimulus check that would send more money to those most in need once the $1,400 payments are complete. That fourth payment could also take the form of recurring payments.