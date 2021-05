ASHBURNHAM — If the 2021 Oakmont Regional girls’ lacrosse team is looking for a team slogan, ‘new beginnings’ could very well do the trick. Those new beginnings were supposed to start last year, when Karlene Cudak, a 2015 Oakmont graduate and an alum of its girls’ lacrosse team, was selected by athletic director Eric Dawley to replace Bina Milger, who wasn’t returning after having led the team from 2017-2019.