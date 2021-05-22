Deadline to register for first Vax-a-Million drawing is Sunday

Dinsmore & Shohl, a prominent national law firm with over 725 attorneys in 29 cities, has an immediate opportunity available for a Public Finance Associate in the Cincinnati office. Ideal candidates should have a minimum of 3 years of experience in public, municipal, or commercial finance. Responsibilities include serving as bond counsel, representing lenders, borrowers, and underwriters in a wide range of financial transactions, managing all levels of transactions through to closing, developing best practices, and utilizing all available resources to resolve legal issues and counsel clients. If you have strong general tax, corporate, or transactional experience and are interested in transitioning to public finance, we also encourage you to apply.