Deadline to register for first Vax-a-Million drawing is Sunday
Vaccinated Ohioans have only a few more hours to sign up for the state's first Vax-a-Million lottery drawing before registration closes Sunday at 11:59 p.m. The Ohio Department of Health said millions of vaccinated Ohioans have already signed up for a chance to win a million dollars, or a chance at a college scholarship for applicants under 18. As of Thursday, ODH said it saw a 28% increase in vaccination rates among Ohioans 16 and older since the announcement of the state's Vax-a-Million campaign.www.wcpo.com