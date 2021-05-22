newsbreak-logo
Charlotte, NC

Mother of missing 4-year-old girl charged with murder

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Charlotte woman is facing a first-degree murder charge after the police received reports that her 4-year-old daughter had not been seen for several months and human remains were found at a home in northwest Charlotte. The 31-year-old woman also was charged with felony child abuse, inflicting physical injury, and...

