North Journal notebook: North Hills’ Apodaca takes 2nd in javelin

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review The WPIAL Class AAA boys javelin top 8 medalists.

North Hills junior thrower Alec Apodaca earned a silver medal in the javelin at the WPIAL Class AAA championships May 19, at Slippery Rock University.

Seeded 10th entering the meet, he unleashed a toss of 168 feet, 4 inches to qualify for the PIAA championship meet Saturday.

Butler’s Landon Kretzer (171-3) won the event.

NH softball tops Trinity

Abby Scheller had a two-run single in the third inning and an RBI single in the fifth to lead No. 8 North Hills (14-5) to a 4-2 win over No. 9 Trinity (8-5) in a Class 5A first-round softball game May 18.

Kyra Blauth also had a run-scoring single for the Indians. Winning pitcher Sophia Roncone allowed two hits and struck out nine.

Tigers volleyball moves on

The top-seeded North Allegheny boys volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 victory over No. 8 Norwin in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals May 19.

The Tigers (13-0) won by scores of 25-22, 25-14, 25-18.

Seniors Michael Mosbacher and Garrett Hrvoich led the Tigers with 10 kills apiece. Junior Caleb Schall had 28 assists.

North Allegheny moved on to face Hempfield in the semifinals earlier this week.

NA girls lacrosse falls in playoffs

The North Allegheny girls lacrosse season came to a close May 19 after a 13-8 loss to No. 3 Shady Side Academy in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals.

Senior Skye DePrado had three goals in the loss. Freshman keeper Izzy Trunzo made seven saves.

No. 6-seeded North Allegheny finished the season 15-4.

The Tigers opened the playoffs with a 20-2 win over Latrobe.

DePrado had five goals, and seniors Lola Wilhite and Bella Falo each had four goals.

Senior Katie Oaks had two goals and surpassed 100 for her career.

Tigers softball bows out of playoffs

Sydney Lokay threw a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and went 2 for 3 with a home run to lead No. 2 Norwin (14-2) to a 6-0 Class 6A quarterfinal win over No. 15 North Allegheny (10-11) on May 19.

For NA, losing pitcher Lauren Haywood had two hits, and Meghan McDonough had one.

Tags: North Allegheny, North Hills