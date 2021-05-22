newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plum, PA

After upset loss, Plum softball turns attention to promising future

By Michael Love
Posted by 
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36WqHa_0a88Hyta00
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Hunter Taylor tags out Plum’s Kendall James at second base during their WPIAL Class 5A first round playoff game on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Gateway High School.

The Plum softball team hoped for a long stay in the playoffs as it kicked off the WPIAL Class 5A tournament against Fox Chapel in the first round May 18 at Gateway.

The Mustangs, the No. 3 seed in the bracket, came into the game winners of nine in a row, and they had just wrapped up the Section 1-5A title.

But the Foxes had other ideas. Plum was limited to one hit by Fox Chapel junior Mackenzie Borkovich, and a two-run rally in the top of the sixth off of Mustangs starter Melanie Meinke was the difference in a 2-0 Fox Chapel victory.

Plum wrapped up its season at 13-4 overall.

“We got beat by a really good pitcher,” Plum coach Phil DiLonardo said. “We only had one hit off her. You’re not going to win many games, especially playoff games, with one hit. Melanie pitched a great game, too.

“Unfortunately, in the playoffs, you get the one chance, and if you don’t produce, you’re gone. It’s not like the regular season where there is another game to look ahead to. We just have to get over that hump in the playoffs.”

It was the second straight early exit for the Mustangs. Two years ago, Plum was seeded second in the Class 5A bracket, and No. 10 West Allegheny scored a 5-4 upset in the quarterfinals.

“I saw a couple of the girls (the next day), and they were feeling a little better,” DiLonardo said. “I think the players get over it a lot quicker than the coaches do sometimes. In time, I know they will be able to look back and appreciate the great things they accomplished this season.”

The game between Plum and Fox Chapel was delayed for about 25 minutes amidst unusual circumstances.

In the bottom of the first, it was determined third base was set too far from home plate by about five feet and second base also needed adjusted. Groundskeepers fixed the base locations, and the game resumed.

Plum senior second baseman Fran Beighley had her team’s only hit of the game, a single in the bottom of the first.

“I thought it was going to be a pretty competitive game, which it turned out to be,” DiLonardo said. “You never know what can happen in the playoffs.”

Meinke, a senior, finished with five hits surrendered and 16 strikeouts. She ended the season with 172 strikeouts in 111 innings over 17 games. She walked just 15 batters.

Sophomore Mackenzie Lang was intentionally walked three times against Fox Chapel. She had developed a reputation for the big hit during the season. She finished with a team-best eight home runs to go along with a team-leading 26 RBIs.

Beighley (.368) and Lang (.348) fronted the team in batting this season, while junior Jaralyn Kincaid and Beighley set the pace with 12 and 11 RBIs, respectively.

DiLonardo said he felt bad for his team which he felt deserved a more positive playoff experience. He said it was especially tough when he talked to the seniors — Beigley and Meinke, along with Jillian Durst, Hannah Blanford and Brooke Kundla.

“That is one of the hardest things you have to do as a coach, saying goodbye in a situation like that,” DiLonardo said.

“I told them that I appreciated what they did all year. They were great leaders and were a big part of back-to-back section championships. They were very upset after the game, and that just shows how much they cared for this team and how dedicated they were to winning.”

DiLonardo said while the sting of the loss still is fresh, he has been able to look to the future. Plum returns a core of players which includes starters in Lang and Kincaid, along with juniors Maura Marston and Ashley Polakovic.

“Myself and one of my assistants were at the (Plum High School) field working the scoreboard and announcing for a playoff game, and we were already talking about next year, with who we have coming back and who’s going to make that jump from junior varsity to varsity,” DiLonardo said.

“There are some big shoes to fill throughout the lineup, but with players like Mackenzie, Maura, Ashley and Jaralyn, that’s a nice nucleus to build around. It just comes down to how we are going to mix and match the parts.”

Tags: Plum

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
5K+
Followers
260
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plum, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Plum, PA
Sports
City
Fox Chapel, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Junior Varsity#He Got Game#Go Game#Home Game#Wpial#Mustangs#Beigley#Plum High School#The Game#Sophomore Mackenzie Lang#Starters#West Allegheny#Home Plate#Foxes#Juniors Maura Marston#Goodbye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Montour County, PAPosted by
Tribune-Review

Montour celebrates 1-run win over Quaker Valley in WPIAL 4A quarterfinals

With two runners on, no outs and trailing by a run, Montour’s Mason Sike was told to be ready to lay down a bunt. To his surprise, the bunt sign never came. “I was really thinking it was going to happen, and he gave me the green light,” said Sike, who instead lined an RBI double to left, part of a three-run, sixth-inning rally to defeat Quaker Valley, 6-5, in a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal Monday at Fox Chapel.
High SchoolPosted by
Tribune-Review

High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 24, 2021

North Allegheny (18-3) vs. Butler (14-6) at Shaler, 2 p.m.; Norwin (14-3) vs. Hempfield (14-7) at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m. Franklin Regional (17-1) vs. Peters Township (10-10) at Latrobe, 4 p.m.; Bethel Park (17-3) vs. West Allegheny (17-3) at Shaler, 4:30 p.m. Class 4A. Quarterfinals. Monday’s results. Montour 6, Quaker Valley...
Plum, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel upends Plum and keeps section title hopes alive

For four innings Monday, the Fox Chapel baseball team couldn’t find a way to produce a run. They left two runners on base in the first, one on in both the second and third and one on in the fourth while tallying two hits. Meanwhile, senior right-hander Dante DiMatteo threw four hitless innings but walked eight as the Mustangs took a two-run lead.
Plum, PAPosted by
Tribune-Review

Plum blanks Armstrong in return from covid pause

The Plum softball team hadn’t played a game in two weeks before Monday’s crucial Section 1-5A matchup at Armstrong. The Mustangs defeated Franklin Regional on April 26, but then went on a covid pause. But they didn’t let the layoff affect them as they scored early and rode the pitching of senior Melanie Meinke to a 5-0 victory over the River Hawks.
Plum, PAleadertimes.com

Armstrong softball faces Plum

Armstrong’s Jenna Clontz hits a single up the left field line against Plum on Monday afternoon. The River Hawks fell to the Mustangs, 5-0, in the Section 1 contest.
Plum, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton holds off Plum to punch ticket to playoffs for 4th straight year

After multiple late-inning comebacks this season, including Hampton on Tuesday, the Plum baseball team finally ran out of magic Thursday. Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the seventh, the Mustangs (9-4, 9-1) pushed a run across and put the tying run on second. But Hampton junior Cam Marshalwitz induced a ground out to secure a 3-1 Section 2-5A victory and lock up Hampton’s (7-8, 6-4) fourth straight playoff appearance.
Plum, PAPosted by
Tribune-Review

Plum backstop Ethan Kircher comes through in the clutch

The Plum baseball team has fashioned a strong record this spring, overall and in Section 2-5A, and senior catcher Ethan Kircher has been at the center of the action. In a come-from-behind 12-9 win at home over section foe Hampton on May 4, Kircher helped lead the comeback with a two-run single in the fifth and a bases-clearing triple in the sixth. The Mustangs were trailing 9-4 heading to the bottom of the fifth. Kircher’s sixth-inning triple broke a 9-9 tie.
Plum, PAPosted by
Tribune-Review

Plum baseball looks to finish strong

The Plum varsity baseball team fashioned an unblemished Section 2-5A record through a pair of victories over Penn Hills on April 26 and 27. That put the Mustangs at 6-0 heading into a scheduled home-and-home section series against Woodland Hills. Plum was to pay a visit to the Wolverines on...