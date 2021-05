With only hours to go until Elon Musk takes the stage of Studio 8H to host tonight's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live (with musical guest Miley Cyrus), you might be surprised to learn that there are still some people who have something to say about the controversial billionaire inventor being given the spotlight by the long-running sketch comedy series. But before we get to that, there's already one big difference between tonight's show and any of the others before it: this one will be live-streamed internationally for the first time via YouTube. As for who has more to add to the Musk conversation, check out SNL cast member and "Weekend Update" co-anchor Michael Che as well as stand-up comedian, actor, and Season 46 host Dave Chappelle.