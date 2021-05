Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) may still reign over the cryptocurrency market, but it’s facing major backlash now due to its energy-intensive technology. In fact, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) recently took aim at the crypto, citing concerns about its “impact on the environment,” among other issues. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk backtracked on BTC as well, saying the company would not accept it as payment. Against that backdrop, Bitcoin has given up a large amount of its recent gains. Therefore, today I will discuss seven of the more eco-friendly cryptos to keep on your radar screen.