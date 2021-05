There is probably nobody in the entire world who could not name at least one or two of the sights Paris is famous for. I mean, who hasn’t heard of the Eiffel Tower? But, after calling Paris home for six years, I have not only ticked off all the well-known sights, but I’ve also discovered quite a few unusual ones. That is the best thing about spending a longer amount of time in a place. You have the leisure to turn onto streets you would normally walk past, or to get off at metro stops most people have never even heard of.