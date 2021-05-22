Steve Nash hopes Nets can 'survive' until star trio finds its chemistry

The Brooklyn Nets ended their longest losing streak of the season, defeating the Denver Nuggets 125-119 in a come-from-behind win on Saturday night in Ball Arena. The Nets trailed by as many as 21 points -- making it their second-largest comeback of the season. Coming into the game against the Nuggets, the Nets had dropped four straight games -- losing to the Portland Trail Blazers in Brooklyn before dropping two in Milwaukee to the Bucks and then one to the Mavericks in Dallas.