Steve Nash hopes Nets can 'survive' until star trio finds its chemistry
Head coach Steve Nash hopes the Nets can ‘survive’ in the playoffs until star trio of Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant finds its chemistry.www.audacy.com
Head coach Steve Nash hopes the Nets can ‘survive’ in the playoffs until star trio of Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant finds its chemistry.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.https://www.audacy.com/wfan