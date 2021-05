Tonight on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about the upcoming Indy Car GP Race Weekend, go through the schedule and the air times. They also discuss the Top Gun Rookie test for RC Enerson at Gateway today before heading to Indianapolis despite an official announcement for the 500. They talk about who may drive the other Rick Ware Racing car as well for the 500. Kevin and Curt discuss ovals on the Indy Car schedule and what tracks could potentially be added to the schedule. Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles joins the show to talk about the logistics for fans and what they should expect at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this month.