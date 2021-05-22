Why Prince William Is Getting Trolled By Fans

He’s only seven years old but it feels like we’ve known him forever. And yet, it feels like we don’t know him at all. Prince George, the elusive future king, third in line to the throne. Oldest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William. We know he was born on July 22, 2013 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. We know he is big brother to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. This is what we know for sure. But there is more to be discovered about Prince George, the future head of the British monarchy. Defender of the Faith, protector of the realm.