On Sunday, the Ontario government threw hundreds of thousands of parents and children a bone and announced that overnight summer camps would be allowed to operate in the summer of 2021. Or rather, that seems to be the substance of what Premier Doug Ford announced, out of the blue, while visiting a vaccination clinic. “We are going to open up very, very soon and I have to say one thing about the summer camps: July 3 is usually the time they open and they’re opening up this year,” he told reporters, apparently extemporizing.