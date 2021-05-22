‘Disgraced’ Ellen DeGeneres Can’t Get A-Lister Guests For Final Season Of Talk Show?
Is Ellen DeGeneres‘ last season of her talk show looking like a bust? That the story one tabloid is pushing. Gossip Cop investigates the story. After a rough year of harassment allegations and bad press, Ellen DeGeneres has decided that the next season of her talk show will be her last. But after such a long and iconic run, it’s likely that DeGeneres is looking to make the last season count. That being said, the events of the last year may prevent her from doing so. A recent edition of In Touch reports that DeGeneres is struggling to book A-list guests for her final season.www.gossipcop.com