‘Disgraced’ Ellen DeGeneres Can’t Get A-Lister Guests For Final Season Of Talk Show?

As we all know by now, Ellen Degeneres' name took a big hit, thanks to countless backstage stories pertaining to her behavior alongside colleagues and so many others. Even fans of the show that appeared during fun game segments had rude encounters with Ellen. Dana Dimatteo appeared on the 'Make It Rain' game. Alongside NZ Herald, she admitted that her experience on the show was much different when the cameras weren't rolling. Ellen was completely quiet and after the segment, the participants were basically neglected, "During commercial breaks, Ellen would break out of her 'kind' character and sit moodily in silence on her couch, not acknowledging anyone. We were told to act in a very specific way and to only speak if she asked us a question," Dimatteo said. "They made us scream and jump around backstage as a test. Then they just left us there," she recalled. "We waited pretty much the whole show in our soaking wet clothes for someone to bring us dry clothes to change into. It was really uncomfortable and cold."