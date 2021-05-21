newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Anyone 12 and up can book a COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario as of Sunday

By Brett Glover
barrie360.com
 4 days ago

The province’s vaccination plan is running ahead of schedule, with appointments to be made available for anyone aged 12 and up by Sunday, May 23. Youth aged 12 and over can book a Pfizer vaccine appointment as of 8 a.m. Sunday, through the provincial booking system or call centre at 1-833-943-3900. These kids must be 12-years-old as of the date of their booking. Children who are not yet 12 years of age as of Sunday can book an appointment for a later date through the provincial system or by phone.

barrie360.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccination#Health Canada#Ontario#Appointments#Book#Kids#Centre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Kidsmycoastnow.com

B.C. youth 12 and up can now register, get vaccinated against COVID-19

More than 300,000 young people between 12 and 17 years old (born in 2009 or earlier) can register and get vaccinated against COVID-19. “Now that we have a large supply of Pfizer vaccine, we have enough to provide every young person 12 and up with protection against COVID-19,” says Dr. Penny Ballem, lead on B.C.’s immunization plan rollout.
Public Healththewolf.ca

Ontario can only have ‘good summer’ if COVID-19 vaccines continue, some measures remain: officials

WATCH ABOVE: Co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Council Dr. Adalsteinn Brown cautioned against reopening too early on Thursday, stating during a press conference that reopening on June 2 would likely lead to a rise in cases that will likely subside later in the summer. He added that reopening in mid-June would “bring cases down to a very low level and a consistent downward trend throughout the summer.”
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Ontario resuming use of AstraZeneca, but only as second dose

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s most populous province is resuming use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, but only as a second dose for those who’d received it initially, officials said Friday. Ontario and several other provinces stopped giving out first doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca earlier this month on concerns over reported links...
Narcity

Health Canada Says It’s ‘Still Learning’ If Vaccinated People Can Spread COVID-19

Health Canada is asking the public to continue to follow public health advice, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. In a notice on May 24, the federal agency explained that while approved COVID-19 vaccines are "highly effective in preventing illness," it's not yet certain if they prevent an individual from carrying COVID-19.
Public Healthbarrie360.com

Anyone in Simcoe-Muskoka who got their first COVID-19 vaccine before March 17 can now book a second dose

Anyone who got their first COVID-19 vaccine with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) before mid-March can now book a second dose. The Health Unit announced Friday it is starting to book second dose appointments for those who received their first shot at a local community clinic prior to March 17. Those who received their first dose after the 17th will have to wait until the provincial system allows second dose bookings.
Public Health895thelake.ca

Select Groups Can Book Early Second Dose Of COVID Vaccine

The Northwestern Health Unit is now offering select groups their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine early. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kit Young Hoon says this direction comes from the province with the increase in vaccine supply and the following groups are eligible to book now:. All First Nations,...
Public Healthhealthing.ca

COVID-19: Ontario sees 2,320 new cases, 32 more deaths

Ontario reported 2,320 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There were 32 new deaths reported. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 499,412 since the pandemic began. The death toll in that period was 8,374. The hot spot of Toronto had the most cases, with 712 more people...
Bend, ORcentraloregondaily.com

Mosaic Medical now offering COVID vaccines to anyone age 12 and up

Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health center serving Central Oregon, is now offering free COVID-19 vaccines to all community members. All Central Oregonians (Mosaic patients and non-patients) age 12 and older are eligible to walk-in or schedule to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Walk-ins are currently welcome at our Courtney Clinic...