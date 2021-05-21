Anyone 12 and up can book a COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario as of Sunday

The province’s vaccination plan is running ahead of schedule, with appointments to be made available for anyone aged 12 and up by Sunday, May 23. Youth aged 12 and over can book a Pfizer vaccine appointment as of 8 a.m. Sunday, through the provincial booking system or call centre at 1-833-943-3900. These kids must be 12-years-old as of the date of their booking. Children who are not yet 12 years of age as of Sunday can book an appointment for a later date through the provincial system or by phone.