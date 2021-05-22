newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

European Champions Cup: Toulouse beat La Rochelle to claim record fifth title

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTries: Kerr-Barlow Pens: West (4) Toulouse claimed the European Champions Cup for a record fifth time with a 22-17 win against 14-man La Rochelle in front of 10,000 fans at Twickenham. La Rochelle centre Levani Botia was sent off for a dangerous tackle after 30 minutes but his side led...

www.bbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toulon#France#Twickenham#Record Time#French#14 Man La Rochelle#European#West#Mallia Pens#Kerr Barlow Pens#Dr Alex#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Rugby
News Break
Sports
Related
Hockeychatsports.com

European Report: A champion is crowned

With the majority of the play in Europe finished, and the World Championships not yet begun, most of the European prospects are done for the season. Worlds for the Men begins on May 21, and the last segment of the Euro Hockey Tour is right before that on May 12-15 to help teams set rosters. Some of the Leafs prospects will be going to Czechia for the EHT, but Worlds is still up in the air.
UEFAFrankfort Times

European title races, Champions League places to be decided

GENEVA (AP) — Several rebel Super League clubs are facing some harsh realities. Two of the five top leagues are still awaiting a champion. And some some clubs with rich histories are facing relegation. This year’s pandemic-affected European soccer season is wrapping up in many countries around the continent this...
Soccerrugbypass.com

'The reddest of red cards' missed by Wayne Barnes is belatedly punished as Toulouse skipper Marchand banned for Champions Cup final

Foul play described as the reddest of red cards by former Lions captains Brian O’Driscoll and Sam Warburton has led to cited Toulouse skipper Julien Marchand copping a four-match ban that has ruled him out of next week’s Heineken Champions Cup final versus La Rochelle at Twickenham. O’Driscoll and Warburton were incensed in their BT Sport post-game TV review that the second-half shoulder by Marchand to the head of Bordeaux’s Romain Buros went unpunished during the game.
Soccerthestatszone.com

2020-21 Top 14 – La Rochelle vs Agen Preview & Prediction

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. Where is La Rochelle vs Agen taking place? Stade Marcel-Deflandre, La Rochelle. Where can I get tickets for La Rochelle vs Agen? This match will...
UEFAfootball-espana.net

Today’s Spanish Papers: La Liga title race will go to the final day as Barcelona Femeni clinch Champions League title

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English. LA LIGA: Nothing Gives - The La Liga title will be decided on the final weekend of the La Liga season. Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid against Real Valladolid and Villarreal will go into it needing to win with Barcelona already out of the running. Atletico have a two point lead but defeat will cost them if Real Madrid win.
Sportsemergingcricket.com

Austria wins the Central European Cup

Austria have come out on top after a highly competitive Central European Cup. The Austrians saw off strong performances from both Luxembourg and hosts Czech Republic. Austria’s three wins saw them top the table ahead of Luxembourg (two wins) and the hosts (one win). Friday. Friday saw Luxembourg play a...
Rugbyrugbypass.com

Crusaders player ratings against Reds | Super Rugby Trans Tasman

The Crusaders played at test match intensity to flog the Queensland Reds 63-28 in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman and make it a desolate 0 from ten for the hapless Australian teams in the first two rounds of the competition. In the battle of the champions, there was only one team in...
Premier Leaguecompletesports.com

Aguero Claims Record Premier League Title

Argentine striker Sergio Aguero set a new record after Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions on Tuesday night. The Cityzens were confirmed champions after Manchester United lost 2-1 to Leicester City at Old Trafford. This means Aguero has now won the Premier League title five times which is more...
Sportsrugbypass.com

The prop who somehow beat the most defenders in the Heineken Champions Cup Final

The Heineken Champions Cup often throws up some fun facts and statistical anomalies, but one on the weekend caught the eye more than most. Toulouse prop, Cyril Baille, had the highest total of defenders beaten in the final with an impressive six. It’s a statistic that is nearly always dominated by back three players, or maybe the occasional back row, but in the forward dominated clash it was the French international prop that took that particular honour.
Rugbyrugbypass.com

'I will not change my behaviour this week': The vow La Rochelle boss Ronan O'Gara has made ahead of European decider

La Rochelle boss Ronan O’Gara has vowed to treat this week like any other at the French club even though it will culminate on Saturday in their first-ever Heineken Champions Cup final appearance. The two-time tournament winner as a player with Munster is hoping to win the competition again 13 years after he put Toulouse to the sword in the 2008 final in Cardiff.
UEFAonefootball.com

Real Madrid beat Granada 4-1 to keep La Liga title ambition alive

Real Madrid beat Granada 4-1 at Los Carmenes in La Liga on Thursday evening. It was a game Zinedine Zidane’s men simply had to win were they to retain any ambition of remaining in the title race following Atletico Madrid’s steely win over Real Sociedad last night, and they got the job done. They’re now two points behind Atletico with two games left, two clear of Barcelona and four clear of Sevilla.
Rugbyrugbypass.com

It isn't just Australia's Super teams that are getting swept by NZ

The Australian men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams have suffered heavy series defeats to New Zealand in a warm-up event for the Tokyo Olympics. Played over three days in Auckland, the tournament confirmed New Zealand as favourites for men’s and women’s gold in Tokyo. Australia were swept in the men’s...
Combat Sportsboxingtalk.com

Three European titles contested on Saturday

Lerrone Richards W12 Giovanni De Carolis t... Lerrone Richards comprehensively out-boxed Italy’s Giovanni De Carolis to claim the vacant European super middleweight title. Richards, who had previously won British and Commonwealth honors, ran rings around De Carolis to secure a unanimous decision. De Carolis, a former WBA regular title holder, could not lay a glove on Richards who is now unbeaten in 15 pro fights. “I said I was going to conquer Europe, and I’ve done it,” Richards told Matchroom. “I’m very pleased and I’m very happy. I wanted this so bad to complete the collection. British, Commonwealth and now the European champion. I’m very happy. It’s all of the drilling and all of the work in the gym. I’d like to thank my team – Dave Coldwell, Danny Wilson and my nutritionist Lee for getting me in the best shape possible for this fight. I’m going to be very difficult to beat. I said this from the start. It’s all about the skills, and I have them in abundance. I showcased a little bit of that tonight. There were points in the fight where I decided to sit in the pocket and work with him. I could have gone up the gears a little bit more tonight. I felt like what I was doing was enough. My team are very happy with my performance. I started from the bottom and worked my way up – I backed myself. There’s something to learn at every level. We’ll see what the team says the best options are for me. The next step now is fringe world level.”
UEFABBC

French Cup: Kylian Mbappe helps PSG beat Monaco to win 14th title

Watch highlights as striker Kylian Mbappe scores and assists team-mate Mauro Icardi to help Paris St-Germain beat Monaco 2-0 to win the French Cup for the sixth time in seven years. Note: There is no commentary on this video. MATCH REPORT: Monaco 0-2 Paris St-Germain. Listen to the Euro Leagues...