Joe Burrow #9 (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Cincinnati Bengals fans, please refamiliarize yourselves with Joe Burrow. We begin this one with a quote from a literary classic, A Tale of Two Cities. It was the best of times and the worst of times. No disrespect is intended to Andy Dalton, but not since the Cincinnati Bengals selected Carson Palmer with the first-overall selection back in the 2003 NFL Draft has this team had a signal-caller that walked into the door with more expectations than the one they have right now.