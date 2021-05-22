GFriend leaves messages for BUDDYs on Weverse

Sowon - "We debuted in January 2015 like a dream, met BUDDYs because of huge luck in my life, and received so much love to the point where I wondered if I should be able to receive so much. To be honest, I'm not a very confident person, so of course, I've gone through tough times. Still, in those times I had the opportunity to go one step further thanks to everyone. I know that fans said they would be happy and proud no matter what, but though I'm not sure if things have gone well or I've done well or not, I'm thankful for the time I've spent with everyone and the precious moments each day. Though I have my regrets about whether I could have done better or I couldn't see you more often, I will fill it up with even more things with not an end but a new beginning in the future. Although GFriend is officially over, it's not the end for us, so don't have a hard time. BUDDY. It's hard to convey our time together in just this letter, but like always even if I don't say everything you guys know my heart more than anyone else. I feel a little worried I can't walk down this path, but I will try my best to go thinking of BUDDYs who have always supported me.