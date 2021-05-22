newsbreak-logo
GFriend leaves messages for BUDDYs on Weverse

By Yaki-Jones
allkpop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGFriend sent heartfelt messages to BUDDYs on Weverse. On May 23 around midnight KST, GFriend members surprised fans on Weverse by leaving goodbye messages. The messages are in chronological order. Yerin: "I miss you and love you so much. I will love you even more from now on. Thank you...

www.allkpop.com
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Yuju's older sister speaks on GFriend's 'new beginning' on social media

Yuju's older sister spoke on GFriend's "new beginning" on social media. All 6 members of GFriend parted ways with their label Source Music on May 17, and fans were caught offguard by the sudden news. Many are questioning the girl group's future after Source Music deleted their schedule and trademarked their name.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

BUDDY Forever: A look back at the most Memorable GFRIEND Moments

As many of you know, girl group GFRIEND recently disbanded as the girls left the label and none of the members decided to renew their contracts. Many fans and netizens were shocked as the girl group’s company Source Music, was acquired by HYBE Labels (formerly Bighit Entertainment) in July 2019 and had a successful comeback with “MAGO” in November 2020.
MusicSoompi

GFRIEND Addresses Disbandment And Thanks Fans In Handwritten Letters

GFRIEND has officially confirmed their disbandment through heartfelt letters written for their fans. On May 18, GFRIEND was confirmed to be parting ways with their agency Source Music after all of the members decided not to renew their contracts. On May 19, all six members took to Weverse to upload individual handwritten letters about their disbandment and their careers thus far.
Musicthebrag.com

K-pop group GFRIEND pen emotional farewell letters after disbandment

While we’re still recovering from news of their disbandment, K-pop group GFRIEND has released personal letters saying goodbye to fans. K-pop fans were shocked earlier this week when beloved girl-group GFRIEND abruptly announced that they were leaving their agency and disbanding. Now, the group’s members have released handwritten letters addressed to their fans, saying goodbye and thanking them for their support.
MusicSoompi

GFRIEND Confirmed To Leave Source Music

GFRIEND will be parting ways with Source Music. On May 18, it was reported that the six members did not renew their contracts with Source Music and will be going their separate ways. Following the report, the agency released the following statement:. Hello. This is Source Music. The exclusive artist...
Musicallkpop.com

Source Music reportedly trademarks GFriend after members leave label

Source Music just revealed all 6 members of the girl group decided to part ways with the label after 6 years, and on May 18, reports revealed the agency submitted an application to own the trademarks for the name "GFriend" in both Korean and English at the Korean Intellectual Property Office.
MusicNME

GFRIEND end contract with longtime agency Source Music

GFRIEND have not renewed their contract with longtime agency Source Music and are set to leave the company. In a statement to South Korean media outlets, Source Music confirmed that its exclusive contract with the K-pop girl group is set to end on May 22. Thereafter, the company and the six-member outfit – comprising Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji – will go their separate ways. However, the future of the group is unknown at this time.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Lil Uzi Vert Mourns the Disbandment of K-Pop Group GFRIEND

Already known for his eclectic taste, Lil Uzi Vert recently took to Twitter to share his feelings about the disbandment of K-pop girl group GFRIEND. After expressing his mixed emotions through a series of emojis, the rapper changed his profile picture to an image of the group then went on Instagram live to go on a rant about the group.
Musicallkpop.com

GFriend write handwritten letters to fans after leaving Source Music & Sowon says GFriend is over

Sowon - "We debuted in January 2015 like a dream, met BUDDYs because of huge luck in my life, and received so much love to the point where I wondered if I should be able to receive so much. To be honest, I'm not a very confident person, so of course, I've gone through tough times. Still, in those times I had the opportunity to go one step further thanks to everyone. I know that fans said they would be happy and proud no matter what, but though I'm not sure if things have gone well or I've done well or not, I'm thankful for the time I've spent with everyone and the precious moments each day. Though I have my regrets about whether I could have done better or I couldn't see you more often, I will fill it up with even more things with not an end but a new beginning in the future. Although GFriend is officially over, it's not the end for us, so don't have a hard time. BUDDY. It's hard to convey our time together in just this letter, but like always even if I don't say everything you guys know my heart more than anyone else. I feel a little worried I can't walk down this path, but I will try my best to go thinking of BUDDYs who have always supported me.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Musickpopstarz.com

American Singer Gallant Expresses Sadness over GFRIEND's Sudden Disbandment

Gallant recently took to Twitter and Instagram to express sadness over GFRIEND's sudden disbandment. Keep on reading to learn more. American Singer Gallant Upset over GFRIEND's Abrupt Disbandment. On Friday, May 21, 2021, Gallant quote-tweeted Lil Uzi Vert's tweet about GFRIEND, noting that their disbandment was "too abrupt." The girl...