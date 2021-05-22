We Need To Rewrite Our Masculine Attachment To Car Culture If Electric Cars Are Going To Succeed

Any automaker that wants to live knows it will have to sell only EVs at some point. What they are trying to manage is how much longer they will still be able to milk their investments in the combustion engine before it dies. Making the most of it may imply they do not have to shrink or go bust with ICE technologies. Ford knows that, but it is starting to publicly admit it after Jim Farley said the F-150 Lightning was the beginning of a new era.