We Need To Rewrite Our Masculine Attachment To Car Culture If Electric Cars Are Going To Succeed

By Elizabeth Blackstock
Jalopnik
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone knows that we associate cars with men—especially the heavy ones with loud engines that pump out as much horsepower as they do noise. In fact, it’s often treated as something of a running joke of the kind that accompany truck nutz, rolling coal, and incidents at Cars and Coffee meetups. But academic Cara Daggett is challenging those notions in a way that would require us to confront the sociological realities of cars and fossil fuels and to rewrite our relationship to transportation in light of climate change.

