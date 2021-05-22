Chelsea Green Injury Status Update, Recovery From Arm Plate Surgery Removal

While the pipeline of WWE talent from the NXT roster getting called up to either Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown slowed considerably during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported on Monday that a number of call-ups from both NXT and NXT UK are on the way. Sapp noted, "Fightful has been told 'multiple' (call-ups) have bene planned or at least in the works for a while, spanning across both Raw and SmackDown." The first of those was seen last Friday when Rick Boogs (real name Eric Bugenhagen) arrived on SmackDown and helped Shinsuke Nakamura pick up a win over Baron Corbin with his guitar-playing distraction.