WWE

Chelsea Green Injury Status Update, Recovery From Arm Plate Surgery Removal

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Fightful Select has an injury update on former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green, who reportedly had surgery to remove the plate in her arm from when she received her first break some years ago. According to the report, Green’s recovery time is expected to last about six weeks. Additionally, recovery from the surgery will reportedly still have her healthy and cleared to work again ahead of the time when her WWE non-compete clause ends on July 14, provided her recovery goes well.

