If the Cubs’ Pitch Lab really is working, what’s next?

Back in 2019, talk of the Cubs so-called Pitch Lab reached my radar. I was glad to hear the Cubs were trying something different, as what had been being done wasn’t gaining an advantage. The 2020 campaign in the pipeline was largely a botch, and that would have been a good time to see if the Pitch Lab was doing anything. But, the crucible of an actual season has waited until now. Suddenly, Trevor Megill, Justin Steele, Keegan Thompson, and Tommy Nance have gone “bang, bang, bang, bang” in the relative time frame it took the Jordan-era Bulls to stretch a five point lead to 19. If the Pitch Lab is a thing, how does that change 2021?