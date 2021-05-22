Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal

With no let-up from Real Madrid, the LaLiga title race has now become a straight fight between the clubs from the Spanish capital. Barcelona and Sevilla have dropped away, leaving Los Blancos as the sole, not inconsiderable threat to Atlético Madrid's designs on securing the championship. Madrid came away from Granada with a handsome scoreline, 4-1, which can chiefly be put down to the difference in ambition between the two sides. Zinedine Zidane's men are chasing Atlético and have their eyes on the prize, while Granada are no longer pursuing anything or looking over their shoulders. They’ve had a long, impressive season, enjoying a phenomenal run in Europe. They haven’t managed to qualify for continental football next term, but have every reason to be very pleased with their campaign.