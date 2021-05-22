newsbreak-logo
Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal

By Sam Sharpe
managingmadrid.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Madrid 2-1 Villarreal (Benzema & Modrić). The league is done. Here is the reaction to the final game. On the way: The player ratings, interview highlights and the post game podcast. The final day of the league season is upon us. The title can still make its way to...

Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Isco
Person
Casemiro
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Mariano Díaz
Person
Luka Modrić
