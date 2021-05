New York City FC welcomed Toronto FC to Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon as they aimed to extend their unbeaten run to four games. TFC arrived at Yankee Stadium after a midweek victory against the Columbus Crew SC, and knew a win would see them jump into the top six in the East. Ultimately both teams took a point away from the match. A poacher's effort from Jesus Medina in the 53rd minute gave NYCFC the lead, but was cancelled out by a Jacob Shaffelburg strike in the 74th minute.