NCAA Quarters Game Thread: Rutgers vs. No. 1 North Carolina

By Aaron Breitman
onthebanks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest game day for Rutgers men’s lacrosse in over three decades has arrived. For the first time since 1991, the No. 9 Scarlet Knights will play in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals with a berth to the Final Four on the line. They will take on No. 1 North Carolina at 2:30 p.m. ET today at Stuart Stadium in Hempstead, New York on the campus of Hofstra University. The game will air live on ESPNU with Chris Cotter and Paul Carcaterra on the call.

College Sports
