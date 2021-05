Under Center Podcast: Too early Bears rookie minicamp review, Fields impresses originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2021 Bears rookie class momentum continues as the rooks report to minicamp and start getting their first reps in the NFL and they did not disappoint. Ken Davis, Adam Hoge, and Eric Strobel break down the first week of minicamp and go through how each rookie looks. Justin MF’n Fields already looks good in the too early reviews to the Under Center team and more importantly, to Matt Nagy opening the discussion on could Fields really be the week one starter? The crew discusses how new offensive linemen look in Teven Jenkins and they get into should veteran players show up to OTAs despite given the chance to opt-out.