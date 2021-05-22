newsbreak-logo
Crotone vs Fiorentina: Lineups and how to watch

By The Tito
violanation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrotone boss Serse Cosmi will have Junior Messias back from injury to start, so the only big change is 19-year-old goalkeeper Gian Marco Crespi making his first-ever Serie A start. Fiorentina mister Giuseppe Iachini, on the other hand, has lined up quite an XI for his swan song. Bartłomiej Drągowski is suspended, so Pietro Terracciano takes over between the sticks. Lucas Martínez Quarta and Maxi Olivera (!) replace Germán Pezzella and Nikola Milenković at the back, while Gaetano Castrovilli gets the nod ahead of Sofyan Amrabat in the middle.

