Lessons in Latin and Greek

There is never any excuse for hating Jews. While it is likely that Israel's horrific violation of the human rights of Palestinians inside Israel, worse in the occupied West Bank, and in its mass killings of Palestinian civilians in Gaza have played a role in stimulating recent attacks on random Jews in Europe and the U.S., those attacks are nourished by the history of Jew-hatred for the past two thousand plus years in Western societies. We at Tikkun have consistently critiqued Israel's policies, but we have been equally outraged at those who use Israel's sins as a cover for hatred to all Jews. The article below, published in Tikkun online 2020, gives you a deeper and unique analysis that Tikkun provides. What is absent and should have been included in its conclusion, is this: We at Tikkun, the one Jewish voice that is both progressive, rooted in Prophetic Judaism, yet also welcoming to interfaith and secular humanists, calls for the Left, the liberals, all people of good faith, and particularly Islam and Islamic mosques, the Catholic Church, the Protestant Churches, and all other versions of Christianity (in their schools and in their churches or mosques or secular political organizations) to require a systematic teaching of the evils of Jew-hating and the historical role that they have played in either actively teaching it or at least refusing to systematically teach against Jew-hating. But to understand why this is so important, please read the article below which shows why I believe that only when we understand Jew-hating and uproot it, just as many institutions have already done partially to uproot hatred against African Americans, feminist women, GLBTQ people, immigrants, and asylum seekers, we will never be able to build a movement capable of delivering on our desire for a world of love, justice, and environmental sanity.