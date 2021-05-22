newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Secretary of State Hughs to resign at month’s end

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Secretary of State Ruth Ruggero Hughs, the state’s top elections official, will resign at the end of May, according to a letter she sent to Gov. Greg Abbott.

Hughs was appointed by Abbott in 2019, but never received a required confirmation vote by the state Senate and must step down when the legislative session ends, according to the state Constitution.

Senate Nominations Committee Chair Dawn Buckingham’s office declined comment to The Texas Tribune on why Hughs’ nomination was never considered. Buckingham’s chief of staff, Aaron Harris, also declined comment to The Associated Press.

Hughs’ resignation comes as Texas is on course to become the nation’s largest state to tighten restrictions on voting. The GOP legislation just a few steps away from the desk of Abbott, a Republican who has vowed to support stricter voting rules. What exactly that legislation will say is not clear as it is in the hands of a bipartisan committee tasked with reaching a compromise on the final language.

In her letter to Abbott dated Thursday, Hughs, a lawyer, expressed gratitude for her appointment and said only that the time is right for her to step down.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished and recognize this is the right time to transition and turn my attention to private practice,” Hughs wrote.

Hughs was appointed to replace former Secretary of State David Whitley, who resigned in May 2019 amid backlash for wrongly questioning the U.S. citizenship of nearly 100,000 voters.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

464K+
Followers
234K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Citizenship#State Senate#Secretary Of State#State Secretary#U S Secretary#Press Secretary#Private Secretary#Republican#State Hughs#Ap#The Texas Tribune#Gop#Texas Secretary#Gov Greg Abbott#Abbott Dated Thursday#Voting#Legislation#State David Whitley#Stricter Voting Rules#Backlash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
KTEM NewsRadio

Texas’ Constitutional Carry Bill is Headed to Governor Abbott’s Desk

Texas is almost guaranteed to become a "Constitutional Carry" state after a bill approved by the state's Senate and House heads to Governor Greg Abbott's desk. House Bill 1927 would eliminate the current requirement that Texans who want to carry a handgun, either concealed or openly, submit fingerprints, complete hours of training, and pass an exam in order to get a license.
PoliticsKilleen Daily Herald

Constitutional carry one step closer to Abbott’s desk

(The Center Square) – Texans would no longer need a state license to carry a handgun, either concealed or openly, under a bill approved by the state Senate and House, and an agreement reached in conference committee. The bill, HB 1927, initially passed the House, and later passed the Senate...
Politicsoffthekuff.com

David Whitley

In retrospect, I should have seen this coming. Texas Secretary of State Ruth Ruggero Hughs announced Friday she will step down from her post as the state’s top elections official, less than two years into her term. The decision comes after Republicans in the Senate failed to take up her...
North Kingstown, RIProvidence Business News

Secretary of State Gorbea to run for governor

NORTH KINGSTOWN (AP) — Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea plans to run for governor next year. “I have a track record of meeting challenges head-on, of thinking beyond the status quo and building consensus on tough policy decisions,” the Democrat said in a video announcement released Sunday. “As governor, I will continue to make our government more accountable to the people, to challenge special interests and the status quo and connect people to opportunities that will help them thrive.”
Congress & CourtsGreenville Herald-Banner

Texas Senate approves compromise on permitless carry bill

A measure long sought by conservative activists allowing Texans to carry handguns without a license is on the cusp of becoming law after the Texas Senate on Monday approved a compromise on the bill, sending it to Gov. Greg Abbott. Abbott has said he would sign the permitless carry proposal...
Texas Stateklif.com

Texas’ Top Elections Official Is Quitting

Austin (AP) – Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs, the state’s top elections official, will resign at the end of May. Hughs was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott in 2019, but never received the required confirmation vote by the state Senate. Hughs said in a letter to Abbott that the time is right for her to step down, and focus on private practice. Senate Nominations Committee Chair Dawn Buckingham’s office has so far declined comment, and her chief of staff declined comment to the Associated Press on why Hughs’ nomination was not considered.
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Beto O’Rourke considering run for Texas governor

Three years after becoming the Democrats’ breakout star in Texas and a year after a short-lived presidential run, Beto O’Rourke is weighing a campaign for governor. But amid considerable noise about the intentions of the actor Matthew McConaughey, whose political affiliations are unknown but whose ambitions are coming into focus, O’Rourke is staying quiet. The former congressman says he hasn’t ruled out anything, but isn’t saying much else.
Texas StateWashington Times

Texas Gov. Abbott: Businesses fleeing 'shutdown states'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday that his state is flourishing economically in part because major companies are fleeing from other regions that imposed strict coronavirus-related lockdowns. “One thing that is powering the economy is because so many businesses are fleeing shutdown states,” Mr. Abbott said on Fox News’ “Sunday...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Texas governor Greg Abbott vows to sign bill blocking police defunding ahead of George Floyd anniversary

Texas governor Greg Abbott has vowed to pass a law punishing cities who want to defund the police, making the pledge just days before the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd.On Sunday the Republican tweeted a reported shooting in Austin, which voted last year to divert $21million from the police to social services, where officers allegedly failed to respond to a gunshot wound to the head for 16-minutes.The 63-year-old, who is up for re-election in 2022, wrote: “This is what defunding the police looks like. Austin is incapable of timely responding to a victim shot in the head.”He added:...
Texas Stateaustincountynewsonline.com

TEXAS LEGISLATURE 2021 Secretary of State Ruth Hughs, Texas’ Top Elections Official, To Resign After Senate Takes No Action On Her Confirmation

Gov. Greg Abbott will end a second consecutive legislative session without a secretary of state. Texas Secretary of State Ruth Ruggero Hughs, the state’s top elections official, has notified the governor she would be stepping down from her post, which she was appointed to in August 2019, according to a press release from her office. Her resignation is effective May 31 — the last day of the legislation session.
Texas StateInternational Business Times

Texas Executes Quintin Jones, Ends Months-Long Break In Executions

Quintin Jones, 41, was executed by lethal injection by the state of Texas Wednesday. This broke a 10-month-long hiatus of executions in the state. Quintin Jones was executed Wednesday by the state of Texas for fatally beating his 83-year-old great aunt around 22 years ago. This was the first use of capital punishment in the state since it was suspended 10 months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.