Standardized testing faces uncertain future

By Associated Press
Valley News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer May 22, 2021 4:53 AM No UC school will be allowed to use the SAT and ACT tests in admissions, after a California judge ruled they would disadvantage low-income students and students with disabilities. Standardized tests are returning to the nation's schools this spring, but millions of students will face shorter exams that carry lower stakes, and most families are being given the option to forgo testing entirely. With new flexibility from the Biden administration, states are adopting a patchwork of testing plans that aim to curb the stress of exams while still capturing some data on student learning. The lenient approach means large swaths of students will go untested, shattering hopes for a full picture of how much learning has been set back by.

myvalleynews.com
State
California State
