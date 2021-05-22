newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Clubhouse Becomes An Emotional Meeting Place For Israelis And Palestinians

By Matt Adams
Posted by 
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Conversations about sensitive issues on social media often become full-blown arguments. But this week, with violence raging between Israel and the Palestinians, a group of people gathered on Clubhouse, a social audio networking app, for a marathon conversation on the subject. The room, titled Meet Palestinians and Israelis, started as a private chat between friends that turned into a six-day conversation with at times up to 159,000 listeners.

www.gpb.org
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Emotions#Israelis#Palestinian Violence#Hamas#Balance#U N#Twitter#Arab#Npr#Meet Palestinians#Clubhouse Conversations#Gaza Strip#Protesters#People#Conversation#Unrest#Open Discussions#Private Conversations#Friends#Feeling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle Easttrtworld.com

Far-right Israeli mob attacks Palestinian motorist live on Israeli TV

Footage of a far-right Israeli mob attacking a Palestinian man near Tel Aviv was aired live on television as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict raged on. The shocking images on Wednesday night, show a man being forcibly removed from his car and beaten by a crowd of dozens until he lost consciousness.
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Turkish demonstrators protest Israeli violence on Palestinians

Thousands demonstrated in Turkey outside the Israeli embassy on Monday in protest of Israeli violence against Palestinians amid escalating clashes. Reuters reports that demonstrators broke with the full lockdown restrictions currently in effect in Turkey. Those gathered chanted "Down with Israel, down with America." Mosques all across Turkey also played...
ReligionWashington Times

Iran's FM Zarif meets with pope about Israeli-Palestinian violence: Report

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sought to win Pope Francis’ support for Tehran’s perspective on the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian violence during a private meeting between the two at the Vatican on Monday. Iran’s Islamic Republic News Agency, an official outlet of the government in Tehran that critics describe as a...
Middle EastPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

The Latest: Gaza deaths rise in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on confrontations between Israelis and Palestinians as Israel signals a widening military campaign:. GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The Gaza Health Ministry says the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza has climbed to 43, including 13 children and three women. It says nearly 300...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Russia urges 'quartet' meet on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that a meeting of four international mediators for resolving the intensifying Israeli-Palestinian conflict is urgently required. Israel said it killed 16 members of the Hamas armed wing in Gaza in a barrage on Wednesday. At least 56 people have...
New York City, NYbuffalonynews.net

Israel, Palestinian supporters clash near Israeli consulate

New York [US], May 12 (ANI/Sputnik): At least a thousand pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters clashed at a demonstration near the Israeli consulate in New York City over the recent escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene. The demonstration did not...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reactions to Israeli-Palestinian fighting

LONDON (Reuters) - U.N. SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES:. Guterres’ spokesman said the secretary-general was saddened by “the increasingly large numbers of casualties, including children, from Israeli air strikes in Gaza and of Israeli fatalities from rockets launched from Gaza. “Israeli security forces must exercise maximum restraint and calibrate their use of...
Behind Viral VideosChicago Tribune

Column: Israelis, Palestinians and their neighbors worry: Is this the big one?

Let’s see, what happens when TikTok meets Palestinian grievances about right-wing Israeli land grabs in Arab neighborhoods in Jerusalem? And then you add the holiest Muslim night of prayer in Jerusalem into the mix? Then toss in the most emotional Israeli holiday in Jerusalem? And a power play by Hamas to assume leadership of the Palestinian cause? And, finally, a political vacuum in which the Palestinian Authority is incapable of holding new elections and Israel is so divided it can’t stop having elections?
Middle Eastbuzzfeednews.com

Horrifying Photographs Capture The Deadly Israeli–Palestinian Violence

At least 30 people have been killed as fighting escalated further on Tuesday between Israel and Hamas, with the Israeli military launching airstrikes into Gaza as the militant group fired rockets into Israel. More than two dozen Palestinians, including women and children, were reported to have been killed in the...
Middle Easteastcountymagazine.org

THE ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN WAR: A PERSONAL REFLECTION

It’s painful to watch. I imagine every other Jew and every Arab feels exactly the same way. I’ve long held to the theory, probably just a fantasy, that Jews and Palestinians are cousins many, many generations removed. I believe in my heart that we once were of the same family, practicing similar, if not the same, religions in the ancient land of Israel.
Middle EastBrookings Institution

The perfect storm for Israelis and Palestinians

A perfect storm has gathered among Israelis and Palestinians. Amid yet another calamity — the loss of life, the loss of human dignity, the fear — the undercurrents of the conflict have reemerged. This is not merely another round of the Israel-Hamas war. As bad as previous rounds were, the past few weeks have managed to touch and inflame almost every core aspect of the century-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict: national narratives and grievances, religious sanctity and symbols, and communal violence not seen in many decades, bringing with it the base, awful human fear of one’s own neighbors and the even-worse impulse to strike them first. All this is wrapped in the all-too-familiar thunder of bombs and rockets, with millions of lives abruptly interrupted and endangered, children running to bomb shelters or cowering in fear if they have none, and many lives already lost.
Middle Eastinvesting.com

Palestinian rocket fire, Israeli air strikes in Gaza

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Palestinian militants fired barrages of rockets into Israel and Israeli warplanes pounded Gaza in the early hours of Tuesday, and unrest also spread within Israeli Arab communities in Jerusalem. A Palestinian official said Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations were trying to intervene to stem the violence...
Middle EastVoice of America

Israeli Palestinian clashes likely to continue

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he is not planning any “immediate” end to deadly airstrikes Sunday on Gaza, hours after his military’s jet fighters flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people. Netanyahu's comments came as the United Nations Security Council met Sunday to try to figure out how to quell the violence.
WorldNorth Country Public Radio

U.N. Security Council Meets Over Israeli-Palestinian Violence

Members of the United Nations Security Council met virtually Sunday to deliberate on the escalating violence between Israelis and Palestinians. Over the last past week, more than 180 Palestinians and 10 people in Israel have been killed. Hamas militants have fired thousands of rockets into Israel while Israel has responded...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Russia welcomes Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire

Moscow [Russia], May 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia welcomes the Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire but believes this important step is insufficient, as it is necessary to launch direct negotiations, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova said on Friday. "Moscow notes with deep satisfaction that on May 21, at 2 am, the ceasefire in the...