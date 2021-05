Last week, Spike Chunsoft announced the finale of the Danganronpa 10th anniversary celebrations with the release date announcement for the highly anticipated Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition on iOS and Android that was set to release on May 26th worldwide. This follows Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc ($15.99) and Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair ($15.99) on iOS and Android that remain the best way to play and experience these stories despite a few issues with the ports. Check out my reviews of them here and here. Today, Spike Chunsoft announced a delay for Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition. This is because an issue was discovered during the final round of checks for the game on iOS and Android. Watch the Steam trailer for the game below: