newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Super Bowl running back Danny Woodhead’s new call: the U.S. Amateur 4-ball at Chambers Bay

By ORDER REPRINT
Tacoma News Tribune
 3 days ago

There are as many former NFL running backs who have caught a touchdown pass from Tom Brady in a Super Bowl competing in this U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Chambers Bay as there are Chambers Bay golf courses in the world. “No, there aren’t many,” Danny Woodhead deadpanned. Then he...

www.thenewstribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Stacia
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Club Football#League Football#Monday Night Football#Chambers Bay#Nebraskan#New England Patriots#The News Tribune#The New York Giants#The San Diego Chargers#Chadron State#Cte#Cincinnati Bengals#U S Navy Seal#Pittsburgh Steelers#Special Operations#Pga#Indianapolis Colts#Ex Nfl#North Platte High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
Golf
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

What Bucs GM told Tom Brady about his future in Tampa Bay

Father Time still isn't close to defeating Tom Brady. The former New England Patriots quarterback just won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers at age 43 and celebrated this offseason by signing a contract extension that keeps him in Tampa Bay through 2022 and includes three additional voidable years beyond the 2022 season.
NFLFOX Sports

Do the Buccaneers or Chiefs have the easier path back to the Super Bowl?

With the NFL's official schedule now released, it's a fun time to look ahead – and whose schedule is better to analyze than the two favorites to make it to the Super Bowl?. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs faced off in Super Bowl LV, with the Buccaneers convincingly dethroning the former defending champion Chiefs, 31-9.
NFLABC Action News

Early look at Bucs' schedule shows another Super Bowl run may be in the cards

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field this fall as defending Super Bowl Champions, the schedule and team rebuilds come together to make the path to hoisting a second straight Lombardi trophy look, at least on paper, relatively easy. Before looking at the schedule, a quick...
NFL247Sports

Tom Brady's return date to New England: Tampa Bay Buccaneers to face Patriots Week 4, per report

In his first of 21 NFL seasons after leaving the New England Patriots in free agency last March, Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Fresh off his seventh victory in the big game, he'll get the chance to play his former team in Foxboro during the 2021 season. We now know when that came reportedly will take place.
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Tom Brady's journey to eighth Super Bowl title starts with Cowboys

Tom Brady will start his quest for an eighth Super Bowl title later this year when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the 2021 season against the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers will be looking to be the first NFL to win back-to-back championships since the Brady-led New England Patriots accomplished the feat during the 2003 and 2004 seasons. The game will take place on Thursday, Sept. 9, and will be aired on NBC.
NFLFox 59

Colts to induct sack-master Robert Mathis into Ring of Honor against Tom Brady, Bucs on Nov. 28

INDIANAPOLIS – Robert Mathis’ moment in the spotlight was delayed but is back on the calendar and adds to an already anticipated day. The Indianapolis Colts will add their career sack leader to the Ring of Honor Nov. 28 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Lucas Oil Stadium. The Bucs are led by quarterback Tom Brady, who was on the receiving end of 5 of Mathis’s club-record 123 sacks during his time with the New England Patriots.
NFLsportstalkflorida.com

Lawrence versus Wilson and the 7 Most Interesting QB Battles this NFL Season

The NFL just released its long-awaited schedule and even if football is still over three months away, it already feels back!. With an extra game added, we’ve got even more football to watch including a dizzying amount of fun quarterback matchups including a Week 16 meeting between the top two quarterbacks taken in this year’s draft: Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson.
GolfTri-City Herald

Chambers Bay, county seek to use this U.S. Amateur Four-Ball to score another U.S. Open

That’s the question Chambers Bay, University Place, Tacoma and Pierce County are wanting and waiting for America’s golf decision-makers to answer. Chambers Bay has remade its scrubby, bumpy greens that got almost universally panned at the 2015 U.S. Open—including by the governing United States Golf Association. Gone is the (not so) fine fescue. In its place: greens with poa annua, a grass natural to the Pacific Northwest.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLPosted by
MassLive.com

Tom Brady playing Patriots: NFL exec explains why QB’s return to New England comes in Week 4 (report)

When the NFL schedule dropped last Wednesday, it was clear NBC had won the lottery. Tom Brady’s return to New England will come on Sunday Night Football on October 3 and it’s already one of the most anticipated regular season games in league history. As of Monday morning, the cheapest ticket available on StubHub is over $1,000 and TV networks are expecting huge numbers for the game, too.
NFLNBC Sports

NFL put Bucs-Patriots in Week 4 so story can be about Tom Brady’s return

When the NFL unveiled the schedule for the 2021 season last week, it showed that the most anticipated game on the slate will take place on Sunday night in Week 4. That is when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will head to Gillette Stadium to face his former team for the first time. NFL senior vice president of broadcasting Howard Katz told Peter King of Football Morning in America that each network “lobbied for that game” and that early iterations of the schedule didn’t have it on Sunday night.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Julian Edelman Explains Not Joining Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Logically speaking, it makes complete sense as to why Julian Edelman retired following a 12-year pro football career. Edelman sat out of his final 10 NFL matchups after undergoing knee surgery in October, and his contract was terminated as a technicality for benefits due to a failed physical on April 12. Edelman had described his knee as "bone-on-bone" not long after his retirement, suggesting that the move truly put his health first.
NFLchatsports.com

Eli Manning wants to face off against Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson

Eli Manning’s brother Peyton was a part of a really cool golf event called “The Match” that went down in 2020 that former New York Giants’ quarterback now wouldn’t mind being a part. While watching 50-year pro golfer Phil Mickelson win the PGA Championship on Sunday and become the oldest...
NFLPosted by
WKSS KISS 95-7

Unscripted Tom Brady Series Being Teased By Fox: Report

An hour-long unscripted series featuring Tom Brady could be in the works. Fox Entertainment Group CEO Charlie Collier revealed the company is working with Brady on a show for its flagship network, Deadline.com reports. Collier has not provided additional details regarding the potential working relationship between Fox and Brady as...
NFLbarrettsportsmedia.com

Fred Gaudelli Explains How NBC Landed Tom Brady vs Pats

The NFL puts together marquee matchups every year that their broadcast partners crave, but one stood above the rest this time for NBC. The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch spoke with NBC’s Fred Gaudelli about how the network bagged the white whale on the 2021 NFL schedule: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ first trip back to play the Patriots.