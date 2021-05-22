newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Venezuelan governor, former defense minister, dies

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPcNC_0a88FFXp00

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A Venezuelan state governor who once served as defense minister for former President Hugo Chavez has died, officials said Saturday.

Gen. Jorge Luis García Carneiro was 69. The death was confirmed in a string of tweets from senior officials, including President Nicolás Maduro, who called him “a friend, a brother for life.”

No cause was listed and García Carneiro himself had been active on social media sites in recent days, giving no sign of problems. He appeared with Maduro at an event on Thursday.

The general served as defense minister from January 2004 to July 2005 and also held other cabinet posts, as well as serving as governor of La Guaira state since 2008 for the governing socialist party.

He was among four Venezuelan governors sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department in February 2019 for alleged “endemic corruption” and blocking aid shipments backed by the U.S. and domestic opposition.

He is survived by his wife and five children.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

464K+
Followers
234K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolás Maduro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Venezuelan#U S Defense#Opposition Party#U S Officials#Ap#Defense Minister#President Nicol S Maduro#Caracas#Domestic Opposition#Senior Officials#Governors#July#La Guaira State#Aid Shipments#Tweets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Related
Americasbigrapidsnews.com

Venezuela asks Spain to extradite leading opposition figure

MADRID (AP) — Venezuela has filed a request to get a prominent opposition activist extradited from Spain to complete the remaining 8 years of a 14-year prison sentence for instigating violence in antigovernment protests and other alleged crimes, The Associated Press learned Tuesday. Leopoldo López is a former Caracas-area mayor...
Presidential Electionnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Uruguay minister and former presidential candidate Larranaga dies

Uruguayan Interior Minister Jorge Larranaga has died unexpectedly, President Luis Lacalle Pou confirmed on Saturday. The 63-year-old died suddenly of a heart attack, news website Subrayado reported, citing government sources. "Jorge Larranaga has passed away," Lacalle Pou tweeted, adding the interior minister was "in his prime." "The Partido Nacional, with...
Politicstheclevelandamerican.com

The US Southern Command closely follows the situation in Venezuela: “This is an illegal state, the ELN and the FARC are gaining ground.”

The US Southern Command confirmed that it was closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela. “It is a lawless state, with ELN and FARC gaining territory“, Admitted the Admiral Craig Fowler, Head of the Southern Command; And general David Bellon, New Director of Southern Command Marine Equipment. In conversation with The...
ImmigrationGainesville Daily Register

GRUBER: Immigration relief for Venezuelans

On March 8, 2021, Venezuelans were designated as being able to apply for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in the U.S. Protected means that they are generally not subject to being removed or deported from the U.S. TPS is for foreign nationals who are in the US and cannot realistically return to their home country due to adverse conditions. Alejandro Mayorkas, the USDHS head, stated the following, “This designation is due to extraordinary and temporary conditions in Venezuela that prevent nationals from returning safely, including a complex humanitarian crisis marked by widespread hunger and malnutrition, a growing influence and presence of non-state armed groups, repression, and a crumbling infrastructure. TPS can be extended to a country with conditions that fall into one, or more, of the three statutory bases for designation: ongoing armed conflict, environmental disasters, or extraordinary and temporary conditions.” Venezuela entered a deep recession in 2014 spurred by the drop in oil prices globally. Shortly before that in 2013, Nicolas Maduro came to power, and he has become a dictator. The UN estimates that there have been 9000 extrajudicial killings during his regime and more than 4 million Venezuelans have fled the country, a huge percentage considering that the country has a population of about 28 million.
ChinaPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Former banker Guillermo Lasso becomes president in Ecuador

QUITO, Ecuador — (AP) — Former banker Guillermo Lasso was sworn in as president of Ecuador on Monday, saying he will escalate efforts to vaccinate people to protect them from COVID-19 and work to revive an economy hit hard by the pandemic. So far, Ecuador has vaccinated just 3% of...
Public Healthwtvbam.com

Brazil’s former health minister shields Bolsonaro in COVID-19 inquiry

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Former Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello denied on Wednesday that Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro had overturned his efforts to buy the COVID-19 vaccine made by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. The vaccine has become the backbone of immunization efforts in Brazil as it fights the world’s second-deadliest coronavirus...
ImmigrationTexarkana Gazette

US. report: Allies of El Salvador's president corrupt

MIAMI — Allies of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, including his Cabinet chief, have been included in a list of senior officials in Central America deemed corrupt by the U.S. State Department, according to a copy of a report obtained by The Associated Press. The emergence of the list of purportedly...
Advocacygzeromedia.com

Hard Numbers: Bolsonaro's motorbike rally, Ethiopia's 5G competition, Chinese vaccines arrive in Venezuela, Haitians allowed to stay in US for now

24: Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's rightwing populist president, held a motorbike rally through the streets of Rio de Janeiro in a bid to shore up support after his approval rating recently dropped to 24 percent, the lowest of his presidency. As the pandemic continues to pummel Brazil, Bolsonaro is now polling behind ex-president Lula ahead of next year's election.
Politicskdal610.com

Nicaragua opens probe into presidential hopeful Chamorro

MANAGUA (Reuters) – Nicaragua announced on Thursday a money laundering investigation against presidential hopeful Cristiana Chamorro, who seeks to challenge longtime President Daniel Ortega in the national elections in November. The Interior Ministry said in a statement that “clear evidence of money laundering was obtained” from a review of the...
Immigration101.9 KELO-FM

Mexico president says U.S. finances anti-corruption ‘coup plotters’ group

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico has sent a diplomatic note asking the United States to suspend funding for an anti-corruption group critical of the government, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday. Lopez Obrador said the formal protest was sent because of financial backing for Mexicans Against Corruption and...
WorldU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense Minister Coveney

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense Simon Coveney. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Coveney reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Ireland and Ireland’s role as an enduring Transatlantic partner. The Secretary and Foreign Minister condemned the outrageous diversion of Ryanair Flight 4978 in Belarus, and they discussed the status of JCPOA negotiations, Ireland’s role on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member, and other shared foreign policy priorities.